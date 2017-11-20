Coroner: Autopsy of Cary man found in jail reveals ‘no suspicious injuries’

WOODSTOCK – The cause of death of a Cary man found unresponsive in the McHenry County Jail on Friday night is pending further investigation.

Preliminary autopsy findings for Thomas M. Doheny, 51, revealed “no suspicious injuries or significant natural disease,” according to a news release from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy was completed Sunday afternoon.

Doheny was found unresponsive in his single cell during rounds at 8:10 p.m. Friday by correctional facility staff. He was taken to Centegra Woodstock Medical Center by ambulance and was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Doheny had been incarcerated at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility since Nov. 1 for contempt of court, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the death.