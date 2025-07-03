A waiter at The Breakers in Crystal Lake started working there 61 years ago. He retired Sunday

Danny Kakazu, left, talks with Kira Stell and Bob Halvey during his retirement party at the Breakers in Crystal Lake June 29, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

With the exception of the four years he spent in the U.S. Navy, Danny Kakazu has been a staple at The Breakers bar and restaurant near Crystal Lake for more than 60 years.

That is, until Sunday.

Kakazu started working at the iconic eatery along Route 14 in April 1964, when he was a teenager. Aside from his stint in the military, during which he served in Vietnam, he’s been a staple at The Breakers ever since. But Sunday was his last day on the job at the establishment that touts itself as Illinois’ oldest tiki bar.

Now 76, Kakazu’s first role at the eatery was as a busboy. But around 1968, he was asked to fill in for a couple of waitresses, becoming the restaurant’s first waiter. In his time at the restaurant, he said he did a “little bit of everything,” except bartending.

Jason Weisenberger, one of the owners of the Breakers in Crystal Lake, shakes server Danny Kakazu's hand June 29, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

It hasn’t been his only career path. In addition to his role at the restaurant, Kakazu has had other jobs, including working with antiques and collectibles at antique malls in the county.

“The antiques keep you busy. It’s never-ending,” Kakazu said.

Kakazu was a baker and cook in the Navy, and he makes wedding and custom cakes. Kakazu said he was a baker at Port Edward’s in Algonquin, but got into cakes as a side business after taking classes at McHenry County College after leaving the Navy.

In another food-related venture, Kakazu said he also helped to open the Crystal Lake Arby’s and was its first cashier.

He also was a cook at the jail, making breakfast and lunch for inmates before heading to The Breakers in the evenings, and he also worked at the long-gone Golden Bear restaurant in Crystal Lake.

“I did many things throughout my career,” Kakazu said.

Kakazu was born in Chicago, but moved to Crystal Lake and started high school there in 1963. He’s “been here ever since,” he said.

Kakazu is into gardening and did some of the gardening at the restaurant. He recalled how customers enjoyed sitting by the window and looking out over the garden.

But as long as the food and drinks stayed the same, that’s what the customers were coming in for, Kakazu said.

In 2014, The Breakers celebrated its 65th anniversary. Kakazu was 65 at the time and had been working at the restaurant about five decades. He said at the time he wouldn’t have stayed if the food and drinks had changed.

He met generations of good friends working at The Breakers, and introduced a new dish – “Danny’s Special.” The dish is being added to the menu, and while Kakazu didn’t want to give out everything about the dish, he said it contains ding noodles, specialty rice and seasoning.

He even had his wedding at The Breakers, although Dave Lindquist, Danny’s husband, said the couple got married at the courthouse and later had a redo and reception at the restaurant. It was on a Monday, when the restaurant was closed, but regulars and friends were there to witness the occasion.

The Breakers - Crystal Lake

It ended up being " a really good time," Lindquist said.

The restaurant celebrated the end of Kakazu’s incredible run last Sunday with a cake with a “Happy Retirement” topper, and the dining area was decorated with a balloon arch and a sign.

People could sign a book and share their Danny stories and memories and fill out cards with their well wishes. People could pay for a drink that Danny can come back and redeem.

Kira Stell, who attended Kakazu’s retirement party, said he was “a staple” all these years.

Kakazu said he came in Sunday thinking he was going to be working but said he got told at the last minute he didn’t need to clock in.

It was a surprise to instead spend the evening socializing with the party attendees. He said he couldn’t get to everyone during the festivities and there were “a lot of memories.”

Kakazu made his way around the restaurant Sunday evening, chatting with customers who came in to see him on his last day of work.

But Arienne Weisenberger, who owns the restaurant alongside her husband, Jason Weisenberger, said they had planned to give Kakazu a special sendoff on his last day.

And during a toast to Kakazu on Sunday evening, Jason Weisenberger said, “Danny is The Breakers.”

Kakazu said he wants to work and keep busy in retirement, but he recognized it was going to be hard to leave after a career of more than six decades at the restaurant.

The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday, but Kakazu had planned to stop by Wednesday for a drink. He hoped it wouldn’t be busy, otherwise he’d feel guilty.