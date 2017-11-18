November 28, 2023
Cary man found unresponsive in jail cell

By Shaw Local News Network
A Cary man was found unresponsive Friday night in a single-occupant cell in the McHenry County Jail.

WOODSTOCK – A Cary man was found unresponsive Friday night in a single-occupant cell in the McHenry County Jail.

Thomas M. Doheny, 51, was found during rounds at 8:10 p.m. by correctional facility staff. Doheny was taken to Centegra Woodstock Medical Center by ambulance and was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m., according to a news release from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Doheny had been incarcerated at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility since Nov. 1 for contempt of court, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the death, according to the release. An autopsy will be performed Sunday.

Attempts to reach the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and jail Saturday were unsuccessful.

