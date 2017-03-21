Brandon Road bridge reopens in Joliet

JOLIET – The Brandon Road bridge has reopened in Joliet, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a news release Tuesday.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since December. It was initially slated to open in late January but the opening was later extended to Monday due to a delay in equipment.

The specialized equipment the department ordered had to be fabricated.

The problem with the bridge concerned the center lock, which is the mechanism that locks the two halves of the drawbridge together.

Since the closure, drivers have been using an alternate route to cross the Des Plaines River, and have been advised to expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area.