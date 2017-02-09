Joliet area murder suspects seek judge’s OK to attend parents’ funeral

JOLIET – Teen brothers charged with murder asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail to attend their parents’ funeral.

Blaique P. Morgan, 20, and Amari H. Morgan, 18, are the sons of Patrick Morgan, 49, and Angel Morgan, 42, who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide at their Joliet home. Blaique and Amari Morgan have been in custody of the Will County Sheriff’s Office since shortly after the Jan. 7, 2016, slaying of their then-next-door neighbor, Robert J. Bielec, 62.

Judge Dave Carlson will decide Friday whether to grant the motion made by Assistant Public Defender Gabriel Guzman to have the brothers brought to the funeral home by sheriff’s deputies.

Although funeral furlough is uncommon, other inmates – including Drew Peterson – have been allowed to visit the services if a family member died while the inmate was being held at the jail.

“It’s all up to the judge. He can set a time limit. He could say they have to be shackled and remain in [jail scrubs] or allow them to dress so they aren’t distracting from the service,” Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson said.

The judge also could send them at a separate time from the other mourners. Ackerson was unable to recall another time the jail had two family members attend a funeral.

Blaique and Amari Morgan allegedly struck Bielec with a pipe or crowbar after an argument over comments Bielec made regarding their sister. The Morgans and Bielec were living in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue in Joliet Township at the time.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police were sent to the 400 block of Bluff Street after shots were reported coming from Patrick and Angel Morgan’s residence. Patrick Morgan shot his wife multiple times then shot himself once, authorities said. The couple will receive a joint service.

Blaique Morgan also has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly beating another inmate Tuesday night in jail. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said Blaique Morgan and a 23-year-old man argued about a wager regarding commissary items.

“The other inmate tried to walk away,” Hoffmeyer said. “Morgan followed. There was a minor scuffle, and then the inmate walked into a cell and Morgan went in after him.”

Blaique Morgan allegedly punched the other man in the head, injuring his right eye and breaking an orbital bone. The inmate was treated at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.