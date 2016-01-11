Teen brothers held in Joliet Township slaying

JOLIET TOWNSHIP – Two teenage brothers are each being held on $2.5 million bond in the death of a 62-year-old Joliet Township man killed Thursday night.

Blaique P. Morgan, 19, and Amari Morgan, 17, each face two counts of murder, Will County State’s Attorney’s spokesman Charles Pelkie said Monday. Under state law murder charges filed against 16- and 17-year-olds automatically become adult charges, Pelkie said.

The Morgan brothers had been involved in an ongoing argument with Robert J. Bielec, their next door neighbor in the 1700 block of Houston Avenue, according to Will County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.

A woman who lived with Bielec told police she heard arguing outside about 10:50 p.m. and then a loud noise. She came out to find Bielec lying in the driveway. Bielec was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe he was struck in the head with a pipe or crowbar, but did not identify which, Hoffmeyer said.

Blaique Morgan is being held in the Will County jail and Amari Morgan is being held in the River Valley Juvenile Detention facility. If he is still in custody when he turns 18 in October, he would also be transferred to the jail.

Blaique Morgan was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery last year.

Both Blaique and Amari Morgan are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 5, Pelkie said.