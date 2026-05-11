McHenry city administrator resigns, Mayor Jett ‘filling in’

McHenry City Administrator Suzanne Ostrovsky (second from left) participates in a City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 20, 2026. In the center in Mayor Wayne Jett. (Janelle Walker, Janelle Walker)

McHenry City Administrator Suzanne Ostrovsky has resigned, and Mayor Wayne Jett said Monday that he is filling the role temporarily.

“I’ve been filling in as city administrator until we come up with a game plan. Not in any rush and will take our time to decide next steps,” Jett wrote in a text.

“We have a hell of a team that will operate as usual,” Jett added.

Ostrovsky was hired in January 2024 to replace long-time administrator Derik Morefield, who had served as McHenry’s administrator since April 2012. She resigned May 6.

The McHenry City Council worked with Northbrook-based GovHR USA to find Morefield’s replacement, starting the process several months before his early 2024 retirement.

In her resignation letter, which indicated her departure was immediate, Ostrovsky said she “valued [her] time working with the City staff and wish them and the residents of McHenry well.“

“I will cooperate fully in facilitating an orderly transition and am available to assist as needed to ensure continuity of operations,” Ostrovsky wrote.

Jett did not say if Ostrovsky gave a reason for her departure.

Reached by phone, Ostrovsky reiterated her resignation letter, saying she appreciated city staff and wished them well.

Before taking the McHenry post, Ostrovsky was the Hoffman Estates assistant village manager, a role she’d held there for a little over two years. For five years before that, Ostrovsky was assistant to the Hoffman Estates village manager.