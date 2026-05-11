Expect delays: Lane on I-80 at Center Street in Joliet closed

A signs alerts drivers of construction on Interstate 80 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The right lane on eastbound Interstate 80 at Center Street in Joliet and Rockdale is closed on Monday for emergency repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

The repairs are anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened by the evening rush time today, IDOT said.

“However, it may take more time for the concrete to set and gain sufficient strength before the lane can be reopened to traffic,” IDOT said in a news release.

Westbound I-80 will not be impacted.

Additionally, inspections on the I-80 bridges over the Des Plaines River begin today.

Heavy congestion is anticipated, and drivers are advised to consider alternative routes to avoid the area, IDOT said.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.