Hoffman Estates man charged with aggravated DUI in Oswego crash Sunday

Eric Jose Ramirez Torres, 40, of Hoffman Estates (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Hoffman Estates man has been charged with aggravated DUI following a crash in Oswego Sunday that injured two people.

Eric Jose Ramirez Torres, 40, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

He also was charged with failing to yield the right-of-way at an intersection, police said.

He was not injured in the crash and is in custody at the Kendall County Jail.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oswego police were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of Chicago Road and Park Street, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Chicago Road when a Nissan Murano traveling north on Park Street allegedly entered the intersection without yielding, police said.

Ramirez Torres was driving the Nissan Murano. The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the vehicle, the release said.

The motorcycle driver, a 26-year-old man, and a 14-year-old passenger, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital, police said.