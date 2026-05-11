Teen charged in Downers Grove fatal crash won’t remain in jail ahead of trial: prosecutors

A petition was denied Monday to detain pre-trial a teen accused of causing a crash that claimed the lives of a Downers Grove couple six weeks ago, prosecutors said.

Francesco Rendina, 17, of the 0-100 block of Royal Vale Drive, Oak Brook, appeared in First Appearance Court Monday charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Ried Jacobsen, 72, and his wife, Katherine, 67, died as a result of the crash, which took place at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 35th Street

As part of his conditions of release, Rendina is prohibited from driving and shall not possess or consume alcohol or any controlled substance other than as medically prescribed, according to the release.

About 6:53 p.m., March 27, Downers Grove police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 35th Street.

Rendina allegedly was driving a 2022 BMW SUV at a high rate of speed, changing lanes in a reckless manner, southbound on Highland Avenue, when he crashed into the victims’ vehicle as Ried Jacobsen turned onto Highland Avenue off 35th Street, authorities said.

Rendina allegedly was traveling at 104 mph about five seconds before the crash and at 89 mph in a 45-mph zone at impact with the victims’ vehicle, according to the release.

Ried Jacobsen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Katherine Jacobsen was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, authorities said.

“Mr. Rendina’s alleged reckless driving on a busy road that resulted in a horrific crash and the loss of two lives demonstrates his complete disregard for public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“This tragedy has had a profound impact on everyone involved and serves as a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and excessive speed,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said in the release.

Rendina’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.