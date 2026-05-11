Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room now open under new ownership

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room, 227 S. Third St. Suite 001, on May 8, in celebration of the new owners. (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Geneva Wine Cellars & Tasting Room, 227 S. Third St. Suite 001, on May 8, in celebration of the new owners.

Owners Angela and Jordan Moore cut the ribbon. Their fathers, Dale Engebreston and Timothy Moore, held the ribbon.

Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors as well as friends and family joined in the celebration.

The new owners, the Moore and Engebreston family, wanted to create an experience that feels warm, inviting and approachable from curated wines and tasting experiences to live music on the patio; every detail was designed with community in mind, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber.

For more information, visit their website genevawinecellars.com.