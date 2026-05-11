3 dead in a wrong-way crash on I-88 in Aurora area

(file photo) The Illinois State Police responded to a crash on I-88 in the Aurora area on May 10, 2026.

Three people were killed during a wrong-way driving crash on I-88 in the Aurora area in the early-morning hours Sunday.

All lanes on I-88 were closed from 4:16 to 8:44 a.m. as Illinois State Police treated the scene and investigated the crash.

The police said a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck another vehicle head on.

The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way and two occupants of the vehicle it crashed into were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at milepost 112.25 in Aurora in Kane County.

The police said no further information was available as of Monday morning.