The Local Scene: Tree lighting in Joliet, Lockport

Natalie Fabrizio, 7, watches as Santa reads her Christmas list at the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet. This year's event will be held Friday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

1. Light up the Holidays Festival and Parade: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Joliet. The event will include a North Pole Market, North Pole Park, horse-drawn carriage rides, tree lighting, parade and a fireworks show.

For a schedule of event features and more information, visit jolietccp.com/holidays.

2. Christmas in the Square: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, in Central Square, 222 E. Ninth St., Lockport. The event will feature a tree lighting, Santa photos, food vendors, giant snow globe, reindeer, artificial ice rink, balloon art and family activities. The event is free of charge. Stop at the Central Square building to view the Festival of Trees.

For more information, visit lockportpark.org.

3. Handmade Holiday Market: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Plainfield Area Public Library, 15025 S Illinois St. in Plainfield. Shop from more than 50 vendors offering handmade gifts, decor and treats. Free admission.

For a list of vendors, visit papl.info/holiday-market. For more information, call 815-436-6639.

4. Movie Night, “The Grinch”: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St. in Lockport. Admission is $2.

For more information visit roxylockport.com.

5. Von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. This favorite holiday ballet features lavish costumes, exquisite sets and sensational choreography.

For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com/shows.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/.