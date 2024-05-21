Road near McHenry shut down by police

South Justen Road in Nunda Township was shut shut down by police Tuesday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced at about 5 a.m. Tuesday that the stretch of road from Barreville Road to Wright Road was closed until further notice.

The area is south of McHenry and Indian Ridge Park and west of Holiday Hills. Authorities did not give a reason for the closure but asked people to avoid the area.

Authorities announced at about 6:30 a.m. that the stretch of road was reopened, but did not say what prompted the closure.

Check back for further details.