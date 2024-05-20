2nd man accused in theft of Alfa Romeo from Crystal Lake dealership

An arrest warrant was issued for a second man charged in the theft of an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio from a Crystal Lake dealership.

Daquan T. Anderson, 18, of the 1200 block of River Drive in Calumet City, was charged earlier this month with burglary, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, all Class 2 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Anderson is charged in the alleged theft along with Talen O. McChristion, 21, of Chicago, court records show. McChristion was charged in April. He was arrested and released from McHenry County jail pretrial following an April 25 hearing, records show.

The pair are accused of “shattering a glass showroom window to enter” Martin Chevrolet at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 19 in Crystal Lake. They “knowingly obtained unauthorized control” over the vehicle, the complaints allege.

A 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio costs about $60,000, according to Carfax. Newer models are listed in the Chicago area at costs of about $90,000 or more. The 2024 model is advertised as the “fastest SUV available in the U.S.”

Prosecutors have said the theft of the Alfa Romeo was captured on video.

At McChristion’s detention hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said information leading to his arrest included cell tower pings, a cellphone found in a cup holder of the Alfa Romeo that contained Google searches of various dealerships and vehicles, including Kia Stingers and Alfa Romeos.

Those suspected in the thefts arrived at the Crystal Lake dealership in a Kia and left in the Alfa Romeo, Cantre said.