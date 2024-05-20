McHenry County Educators of the Year named

The 2024 Educator of the Year Awards honored school district employees from a range of grade levels and job types. (Photo provided by McHenry County Regional Office of Education)

Promoting the premise that “great schools make great communities,” the McHenry County Regional Office of Education recently honored some of the greats of in the education profession.

Honoring outstanding teachers and other school district employees is the aim of the Educator of the Year awards, which began three years ago when Diana Hartmann was appointed regional superintendent by the McHenry County Board.

This year’s event was held at Hickory Hall in Crystal Lake on May 11, the finale of Teacher Appreciation Week. The Community Foundation of McHenry County awards $1,000 to the Educator of the Year and sponsored the tickets for all nominees, while each category winner receive $250 from the Regional Office of Education. Monetary awards can be used in their classroom, school or district any way they choose. Great schools make great communities.

“We are fortunate in McHenry County to have so many wonderful district employees,” Hartmann said in a release.

Anyone can nominate an educator or district employee, including students, colleagues, parents and other community members.

This year’s winners are: