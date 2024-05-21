CL Central co-op girls lacrosse advances to sectional semis: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls Lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 10, St. Viator 1: At Palatine, the Tigers got four goals from Anna Starr as they defeated the Lions to advance to the semifinals of the Hersey Sectional.

Fiona Lemke had three goals and Colleen Dunlea added two. No. 2 Central will play No. 3 Barrington in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.

Huntley 17, Glenbard West 5: At the Hoffman Estates Sectional, the No. 3 Red Raiders defeated the No. 5 Hilltoppers to advance to a sectional semifinal.

Huntley faces No. 2 Downers Grove North co-op at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys Lacrosse

Huntley 14, St. Charles North 5: At Huntley, the top-seeded Red Raiders advanced to the semifinals in their own sectional with a win over the North Stars.

Huntley will play the winner between Geneva and St. Charles East at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Cary-Grove 12, Wheaton-Warrenville South 9: At Cary, the No. 5 Trojans defeated the No. 4 Tigers to advance to the semis of the C-G Sectional.

The Trojans will meet top-seeded Wheaton Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal.

Baseball

McHenry 6, Hersey 1: At McHenry, freshman Kaden Wasniewski tripled twice and allowed one run in four innings as the Warriors (26-7) beat the Huskies in a nonconference game.

Owen Micklinghoff and Kyle Maness also had RBI hits for McHenry, which opens its postseason against Round Lake at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Warriors’ own regional semifinal.

Wasniewski gave up eight hits and struck out three. Bryson Elbrecht threw two scoreless innings of relief.

Vernon Hills 10, Woodstock 2: At Vernon Hills, Sam Chapman and Max Haggerty each went 1 for 3 with an RBI as the No. 17-seeded Blue Streaks (8-24) lost to the No. 16 Cougars in a Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional first-round game.

The Cougars advance to meet No. 1 Wauconda at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game.