Local scene in the Illinois Valley: Christmas celebrations begin

Visitors of Christmas in the Valley in Spring Valley walk by the Pallet Project by T&C vendor booth during the 2022 event. It returns to downtown Spring Valley on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Derek Barichello)

1. Christmas in the Valley: The Christmas season will kick off Saturday in Spring Valley with shopping, music and a visit from Santa. Breakfast with Santa will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (tickets required at Hall High School); trolley rides, a vendor fair (in the downtown mini park), a silent tree auction (at Upscale Resale) and performances from Harmony Guaranteed barbershop quartet will be taking place. There also will be free make-your-own frame sessions, Christmas crafts (at the library), hot dogs, hot apple cider and a hot cocoa bar available.

2. Celebration of Lights opens: The largest drive-thru lights display opens Friday. Put on by the city of La Salle and local businesses in Rotary Park, the Christmas celebration has expanded to 365 displays. The light display will remain up and open to the public each evening through Jan. 1. Donations are accepted, and ornaments once again will be on sale. The official radio station of the Celebration of Lights, Classic Hits 106 - The Christmas Station, also will begin playing holiday favorites that same day.

3. “Little Shop of Horrors” The Stage 212 performance will open Nov. 10 at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 19. Tickets will be available to the public for $20. They can be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org. Because of outstanding ticket requests, Stage 212 added a Thursday performance on Nov. 16.

4. “Nevermore: The Imaginary Life & Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe” Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Columbus Road, Streator. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youths. They’re on sale now at englelane.org or at the door the day of the show.

5. Symphony of Ceramics: NCI ARTworks, 400 Fifth St., Peru, will host an opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday for the former Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra Music Director and ceramic designer Lucia Matos. Matos’ work has been featured at exhibitions and in publications throughout the U.S. and in Europe and the Middle East. Her ceramics have garnered praise and recognition for their clean lines, as well as the sleek and sophisticated design of her handmade stoneware and porcelain vessels.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.