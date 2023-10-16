Celebration of Lights in La Salle to return Nov. 10

La Salle’s Celebration of Lights will be back Friday, Nov. 10, and keeping with tradition, promises to be the largest drive-thru light display in the area.

Put on by the city of La Salle and local businesses in Rotary Park, the Christmas celebration has expanded from 17 displays in 2012 to 365.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he started the Celebration of Lights in 2012 because visiting a drive-thru light display had been a tradition in his family. The light display near Interstate 39 pulls in visitors from out of state as well as locals.

Crews have been working since mid-September setting up the lights.

Mike Girton, with the city of La Salle, said they are over 90% complete with the work.

Mayor Grove noted commemorative Christmas ornaments will be for sale again this year, after the positive response to the 10th anniversary ornaments last year.

The light display will remain up and open to the public through Jan. 1.