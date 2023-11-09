NCI ARTworks in Peru to host Matos’ ‘Symphony of Ceramics’

NCI ARTworks in Peru will host an opening reception Friday, Nov. 10, for the former IVSO Music Director and ceramic designer Lucia Matos.

Matos was born in Brazil, where she received her early music training under such symphony luminaries as Henrique Gregori at the Universidade Estadual de Campinas. She continued her music training in the U.S., where she earned her master of music and doctor of musical arts degrees from the University of Iowa. She teaches music history/theory at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and takes every opportunity to exhibit her ceramic art in state, local and regional galleries.

Matos is no stranger to the Illinois Valley, having served as the music director of the Illinois Valley Symphony from 2009 to 2018. However, because of acute hearing loss after a 30-year career as a musician and conductor, Matos stepped away from the podium and discovered a talent for ceramic design, which she has been pursuing ever since.

Matos’ work has been featured at exhibitions and in publications throughout the U.S. and in Europe and the Middle East. Her ceramics have garnered praise and recognition for their clean lines, as well as the sleek and sophisticated design of her handmade stoneware and porcelain vessels.

“I am attracted to clean lines and organic textures, and I hope my pieces convey a sense of peace, equilibrium and serenity,” Matos said.

Each piece is designed individually, but they work particularly well in groups, interacting as an ensemble.

The NCI ARTworks opening reception is free and open to the public. The Matos “Symphony of Ceramics” exhibition begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 408 Fifth St. in Peru.