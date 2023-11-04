‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to show at Stage 212 in La Salle

Careful, Seymour, that plant has a taste for blood. Jordan Christopherson (second from left) plays Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Stage 212. Seymour discovers an exotic plant that wins the attention of his longed-for Audrey (Faith Albright, left), but which unleashes terror on Skid Row. (Tom Sistak)

Boy meets girl. Boy tries to impress girl with a man-eating plant he’s fed with his own blood. Boy and girl fall in love. Boy takes a stand against the plant and …

Well, to find out that last bit you’ll have to visit Stage 212 in La Salle and see the company’s adaptation of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The cast and crew teased this bit: The ending is quite different from the finale to the 1986 film adaptation starring Rick Moranis.

But even if Stage 212′s ending throws you for a loop, actor Jeff Sudakov promises great fun for the audience.

“The cast is great, the set is amazing and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Sudakov, who plays Mr. Mushnik. “People are going to be blown away.”

That's no ordinary plant, it's really an alien. Jordan Christopherson (second from left) plays Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Stage 212. Seymour discovers an exotic plant that wins the attention of his longed-for Audrey but also unleashes terror on Skid Row. (Tom Sistak)

“Little Shop of Horrors,” a sci-fi hit musical by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, tells the story of Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist, who’s stuck in Skid Row and who can’t win the attention of his longed-for Audrey.

Seymour’s fortunes abruptly change when he stumbles across an exotic plant, which he affectionately names Audrey II, that brings him fame and the girl’s notice. The plant, however, turns out to be an alien whose first words aren’t, “I come in peace.” Murder and mayhem ensues – along with plenty of laughs.

“Little Shop of Horrors” enjoyed an unusual progression from screen to stage and back. The horror-comedy first appeared on the silver screen in 1960, directed by Roger Corman, and became a cult hit that spawned a 1982 off-Broadway musical. “Little Shop” returned to the big screen in ‘86, though with an alternate ending that was shot after test audiences rejected the traditional finale.

Faith Albright is a fan of stage and screen versions and jumped at the chance to play Audrey – the girl, not the plant – a part for which she successfully auditioned.

“I love this musical,” said Albright, who’s making her Stage 212 debut. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s such a seemingly simple love story but it also has those horror elements and the puppetry. It’s got something for everyone – and it’s funny.”

Jordan Christopherson plays Seymour, a part he sought after having served as the puppeteer in a Rockford adaptation of “Little Shop.” That was terrific fun, he said, but playing Seymour presented an artistic challenge. The stage version, when done right, should leave the audiences wondering if the events on stage are merely a figment of Seymour’s imagination – or his crumbling psyche.

Christopherson said pulling that off was aided by “immensely talented” cast mates and a lush stage that will leave people awed.

“Once people enter the auditorium they will be transported into Skid Row,” Christopherson said.

“Little Shop of Horrors” runs Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Rounding out the cast are Brad Spartan as Orin and Doug Bartelt as Audrey II.

The ensemble includes Ryan Gee, Jacob Roller and Yvette Lucas. Portraying the urchins are Seth Edwards, Dillon Hembree and Alexia Donovan. The puppeteer will be Petranella Mitchell.

Production staff includes director Tyler Reviglio, assistant Joey Santos, co-producers Tracy Daugherty and Yvette Lucas, music director Megan Cullinan, stage manager Zoe Piano, choreographer Melanie Allen, set designer/builder John Fanning, lighting designer Yvette Lucas, light operator Nora Maier, sound operator Fred Davis and stage crew Ella Johns and Ivy Noelle.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org .

Funding is provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“Little Shop of Horrors” (Broadway version) is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials also are supplied by MTI.