Uncorked: Father’s Day Wines perfect for celebrating dad

Every family has one.

The steady hand. The quiet example. The voice that somehow gets louder without ever being raised. The guy who taught you how to throw a baseball, grill a steak, drive a stick shift or maybe just how to show up every day and do your job.

Father’s Day calls for something special, and in the wine world, special occasions often call for special bottles.

That brings us to Cabernet Sauvignon.

If grapes had a family hierarchy, Cabernet Sauvignon would be dad.

It isn’t the flashiest grape in the vineyard. It doesn’t chase trends. It doesn’t need to. Powerful, dependable and capable of aging gracefully, Cabernet has spent decades earning its place at the head of the table.

This Father’s Day, my thoughts drifted to Cabernet Sauvignons from two Napa Valley producers, Brion Wise and Philippe Langner of Hesperian Wines, who both understand that great Cabernet is not built by force. It is shaped through patience, place and the confidence to let a vineyard speak.

For Wise, the story begins with two very different sites: Caldwell Vineyard in Napa Valley’s Coombsville district and Moon Mountain in Sonoma County. Both 2023 Cabernets are $215, and while they share the same grape, they could not be more different in personality.

The Caldwell bottling comes from a vineyard that has long attracted attention from some of Napa’s most respected winemakers. Wise said Mark Herold’s success at the site was part of what drew him there.

“He was well known to make a great wine from the vineyard,” Wise said. “We loved the flavor profile, which was a little unique in Napa.”

Protected from much of the cooling influence of San Pablo Bay, Caldwell ripens with remarkable consistency across its gently sloping terrain.

“The wine is at once a little mountain and a little valley in one wine,” Wise said.

That duality shows in the glass. Caldwell Cabernet delivers plush textures, softer tannins and rich blue-fruit character. Think blackberry, blueberry and dark plum wrapped in a broad, generous frame.

Then there is Moon Mountain.

If Caldwell is the polished father showing up to family dinner in a pressed sport coat, Moon Mountain is the dad who spent the morning splitting firewood before cleaning up for the occasion.

“Moon Mountain, as the name suggests, is more rugged and steep,” Wise said. “With islands of vineyard blocks intermingled with the native landscape, flora and fauna.”

Cool evenings preserve aromatics, while the site’s elevation and red soils bring lift, texture and elegance.

“Moon Mountain cools in the evening, which helps to hold aromatics,” Wise said. “We see a range of flavors from red to black, raspberry to blackberry. This gives more depth in aromatics and flavor. It is not a fruit bomb wine.”

Wise describes Caldwell as full and soft with blue fruit, while Moon Mountain shows more aromatics, red fruit and refinement. Both benefited from what he called a nearly perfect 2023 season, with no heat waves, no rain and no pressure to rush harvest.

That patient approach continues in the cellar.

“We do everything block by block,” Wise said. “It’s a more meticulous process, and vinify and barrel separately.”

That same belief in patience and individuality runs through Langner’s Hesperian wines: the 2022 Pawa ($80), 2022 Kitoko Vineyard from Atlas Peak ($150) and 2022 Witha ($100), all Cabernet Sauvignon.

Langner did not begin with wine. He came to California to study agronomy at UC Davis, earned advanced degrees in agronomy and agricultural economics, and briefly tried banking.

It did not last.

“I couldn’t stand being in an office,” Langner said. “I like to make things and create things.”

That instinct eventually led him to Bordeaux, where he learned viticulture and winemaking by asking questions, working harvest and discovering the transformation that happens from vineyard to bottle.

Today, Langner’s wines refuse to bend to the will of others. He is not trying to copy Atlas Peak, Coombsville or anyone else’s Napa formula.

“You have to follow the fruit and tease the nuances out of it,” he said. “Balance comes before all.”

The 2022 Pawa is his broader Napa expression, fruit-forward and generous, while Kitoko Vineyard from Atlas Peak carries more mineral-driven mountain character. Witha brings together Atlas Peak and Coombsville fruit, combining freshness, darker character and depth.

Langner looks for fine-grained tannins, acidity and complexity rather than sheer ripeness or weight.

“Wine isn’t just a tasting beverage,” he said. “It has a story to tell and give you an emotion.”

That feels right for Father’s Day.

The best fathers, like the best Cabernets, do not need to be loud to leave a mark. They reward patience. They gain wisdom with age. They tell a story that unfolds over time.

When Wise was asked what he hopes someone says after opening one of his bottles a decade from now, his answer was not about scores, prestige or power.

“That it is extremely expressive on the nose to where you don’t want to finish the glass, but want to keep on smelling the beautiful aromatics,” Wise said.

That’s a pretty good Father’s Day lesson, too.

Slow down. Appreciate what is in front of you. And if you are lucky enough to share a great bottle with dad, make the moment last a little longer.