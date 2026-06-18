Car show, Scottish music coming to Franklin Grove on Saturday

Visitors can head over to Franklin Creek Grist Mill for their summer solstice celebration from 4 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Franklin Grove will host classic cars and a summer solstice celebration featuring Scottish music in two separate events Saturday.

The Meadows of Franklin Grove assisted-living facility will host Cruisin’ To the Meadows, a daylong car show featuring live music, food trucks, a salute to military veterans and eight raffles sponsored by Franklin Grove-area businesses, along with classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Admission to the event, which will be on the grounds of The Meadows, is free.

Cruisin’ To the Meadows starts at 10 a.m. and continues through 2 p.m.

Visitors can then head over to Franklin Creek Grist Mill for their summer solstice celebration.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. and continues to 9:15 p.m. Tickets for the summer solstice celebration are $20 per person and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

The celebration will feature live music from Turas, a Scottish Borders Gaelic singing group.

The summer solstice celebration will have Highland games from 4 to 6 p.m., food stands from 5 to 7 p.m., a silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music from 6 to 9:15 p.m. Guests are asked to bring their own seating. Celtic attire is encouraged and there will be an award for best Celtic outfit.

Proceeds from the silent auction will be used to update the elevator in the grist mill to stay in compliance with state regulations.

For more information, call 815-440-4035 or 630-450-0217.