Glen Ellyn Park District expands ‘Thirsty Thursday on the Deck’ series for 2026 season

Glen Ellyn Park District's Thirsty Thursday series kicks off Thursday, May 28, and continues on select dates through early August. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District )

Summer evenings at Lake Ellyn are about to get even better.

The Glen Ellyn Park District is expanding its popular Thirsty Thursday on the Deck series from three events to five for the 2026 season, offering even more opportunities to enjoy live music, lakeside views and local refreshments throughout the summer, according to a news release.

The series kicks off Thursday, May 28, and continues on select dates through early August. Each event is open to adults ages 21 and older and takes place from 6-9 p.m. on the scenic patio and deck of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, located at 645 Lenox Road.

Both residents and nonresidents are welcome to attend, making the series a perfect opportunity for friends and neighbors to gather and unwind.

Guests can enjoy a variety of live entertainment while purchasing craft beer and wine from The Beer Cellar. Complimentary light snacks will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring their own food to enjoy during the performances.

2026 Entertainment Schedule:

May 28: Blue Martini (Jazz, Blues, and R&B)

Blue Martini (Jazz, Blues, and R&B) June 11: Aaron Williams and Jules Giampaolo (Acoustic Country/Rock Duo)

Aaron Williams and Jules Giampaolo (Acoustic Country/Rock Duo) July 9: Side Project (Pop, Rock, and Folk)

Side Project (Pop, Rock, and Folk) July 23: Mickey O’Brien and Friends (R&B Pop with a modern groove)

Mickey O’Brien and Friends (R&B Pop with a modern groove) Aug. 6: Keith Baumann (Acoustic Americana Duo)

A portion of proceeds from each event will benefit the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, which helps enhance and preserve local parks and recreational spaces while providing recreational scholarships that make Park District programs more accessible to community members of all ages.

Admission is $20 per person, per event, and includes one drink ticket.

Guests are encouraged to pre-register online at gepark.org/register by the day before each event to guarantee entry. Limited walk-up registration may be available at the door, and both cash and credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit gepark.org.