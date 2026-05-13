5 Things to Do: WGN’s Mike Toomey live, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Butterfly Release Party this weekend

- Butterfly Release Party (Geneva): Families can help release butterflies at the Peck Farm Park Butterfly House between Friday, May 15. Times are available in 30-minute slots between 3-6 p.m. Registration is required, and the cost is $10 per person. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.
- WGN’s Mike Toomey (St. Charles): Mike Toomey from WGN-TV will perform stand-up comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles. Comedian Katie Meiners will open the show. Tickets are $25. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information.
- Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band (St. Charles): Tom Keifer, former singer of ‘80s rock band Cinderella, brings his solo band to the Arcada Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Swing Into Summer Barn Dance (St. Charles): Enjoy swing dancing and live Big Band music from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Primrose Farm. A swing dance lesson will be available at 6:15 p.m. Other events include a pie-baking contest and costume contest. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit stcparks.org for more information.
- “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre presents the classic musical “South Pacific,” running through June 14. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information on dates and showtimes, or to purchase tickets.
The Scene