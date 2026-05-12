5 Things to Do: St. Andrew Carnival in Rock Falls, ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Dixon this weekend

- “The Little Mermaid” (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Big Bang” (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left presents the comedy “The Big Bang,” which features 18 hilarious scenes from some of history’s biggest moments. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Sauk Valley Community College’s Jerry Mathis Theatre. Visit dixonstageleft.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- St. Andrew Grade School Spring Carnival (Rock Falls): St. Andrews Carnival will be across from the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls on Thursday, May 14, through Sunday, May 17. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Spring Community Garage Sales (Rock Falls & Sterling): The Spring Community Garage Sales in Rock Falls and Sterling are May 15-17. Find a map and more information at rockfallschamber.com/garagesales.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16, at the Sterling Marketplace. The market returns every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and list of vendors.
The Scene