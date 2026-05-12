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5 Things to Do: St. Andrew Carnival in Rock Falls, ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Dixon this weekend

FILE: Kids let out a scream on the Rock Star ride at the St. Andrew School spring carnival in downtown Rock Falls. (Alex T)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. “The Little Mermaid” (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. “The Big Bang” (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left presents the comedy “The Big Bang,” which features 18 hilarious scenes from some of history’s biggest moments. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Sauk Valley Community College’s Jerry Mathis Theatre. Visit dixonstageleft.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. St. Andrew Grade School Spring Carnival (Rock Falls): St. Andrews Carnival will be across from the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls on Thursday, May 14, through Sunday, May 17. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  4. Spring Community Garage Sales (Rock Falls & Sterling): The Spring Community Garage Sales in Rock Falls and Sterling are May 15-17. Find a map and more information at rockfallschamber.com/garagesales.
  5. Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 16, at the Sterling Marketplace. The market returns every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and list of vendors.
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