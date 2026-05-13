5 Things to Do: Ottawa’s Third Friday, Kites in Flight, Streator Food Truck Festival

- Third Friday (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery’s annual Third Friday events kick off for the 2026 season Friday, May 15. The free events are from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Ottawa and feature art vendors, music, food, a Makers Market and more. Visit osartstudios.com for more information.
- Kites in Flight (Ottawa): Kites in Flight returns for its 6th year at Peck Park in Ottawa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17. The cost is $5 for crafts and bounce houses. Visit visitottawail.com/event/kites-in-flight-2026/2026-05-16 for more information.
- Streator Food Truck Festival (Streator): Streator’s annual Food Truck Festival is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 on Hickory Street, just south of Streator City Park. The event is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on the large grassy areas. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
- 11th annual TBM Reunion & Salute to Veterans (Peru): The Illinois Valley Regional Airport will host this annual event May 15-16 that features an air show, historic and vintage aircraft, as well as a Salute to Veterans Parade. This event is free. Visit tbmreunion.org for more information.
- Waterfall & Canyon Tour (Oglesby): Take a guided hike of Starved Rock State Park’s waterfalls and canyons Saturday, May 16, leaving from Starved Rock Lodge. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and the hike is from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for kids 4-10. Starved Rock Lodge also offers Historic Trolley Tours and Guided Seasonal Hikes. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
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