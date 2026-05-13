Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Ottawa’s Third Friday, Kites in Flight, Streator Food Truck Festival

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday Artisan Market on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa.

There were plenty of games and activities for visitors of the Third Friday artisan arket on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Third Friday (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery’s annual Third Friday events kick off for the 2026 season Friday, May 15. The free events are from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Ottawa and feature art vendors, music, food, a Makers Market and more. Visit osartstudios.com for more information.
  2. Kites in Flight (Ottawa): Kites in Flight returns for its 6th year at Peck Park in Ottawa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17. The cost is $5 for crafts and bounce houses. Visit visitottawail.com/event/kites-in-flight-2026/2026-05-16 for more information.
  3. Streator Food Truck Festival (Streator): Streator’s annual Food Truck Festival is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 on Hickory Street, just south of Streator City Park. The event is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on the large grassy areas. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
  4. 11th annual TBM Reunion & Salute to Veterans (Peru): The Illinois Valley Regional Airport will host this annual event May 15-16 that features an air show, historic and vintage aircraft, as well as a Salute to Veterans Parade. This event is free. Visit tbmreunion.org for more information.
  5. Waterfall & Canyon Tour (Oglesby): Take a guided hike of Starved Rock State Park’s waterfalls and canyons Saturday, May 16, leaving from Starved Rock Lodge. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and the hike is from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for kids 4-10. Starved Rock Lodge also offers Historic Trolley Tours and Guided Seasonal Hikes. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
The SceneA&EEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Illinois ValleyIllinois Valley Front Headlines