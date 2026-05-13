5 Things to Do: Oswego history tour, The Brothers Sinatra and more this weekend

- Oswego History Tour – Sears Homes (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will host a tour of Oswego’s Sears Homes from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Between 1908 and 1942, Sears Roebuck and Company sold ready-to-build kit homes right out of their catalogs. Learn about the homes that are still standing in Oswego. This event is for all ages. Click here for more information or to register.
- Live music at Pinz (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host Emo Night Live with All-American Throwbacks on Friday, May 15 and alt-rock band Blind Reality on Saturday, May 16. Click here for more information.
- The Brothers Sinatra (Yorkville): The Brothers Sinatra will perform at The Vault in Yorkville from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Click here for more information.
- Broadway musical “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora (a short drive from Kendall County) presents the classic Broadway musical, “South Pacific,” with shows through June 14. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
- Schools Out Beach Party (Yorkville): Celebrate the ending of the school year at Yorkville’s Beach Party at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Riverfront Park. Enjoy live music, cocktails & mocktails and more fun. Click here for more information.
The Scene