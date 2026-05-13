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5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Slammers, adult fishing derby & rooftop concert in Joliet this weekend

Enjoy live music Saturday at the Joliet Area Historical Museum as part of the museum's 2025 Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series.

Enjoy live music at the Joliet Area Historical Museum as part of the museum's 2026 Summer Outdoor Rooftop Concert Series. (Photo provided by the Joliet Area Historical Museum)

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. Black Label Society (Joliet): Heavy metal rockers Black Label Society, featuring Zakk Wylde, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Visit pennentertainment.com/hollywood-joliet/entertainment for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Catch a Slammers game (Joliet): The Joliet Slammers take on Trois-Rivières Aigles at 6:35 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. Visit jolietslammers.com for tickets and more information.
  3. Rooftop Concert (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum will kick off its summer Roof Top Concert Series at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15 with South Side Exiles. Tickets start at $16. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host Honky Tonk Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 with the band Sixes & Sevens and pre-show line dancing. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Visit jamoslive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Adult Fishing Derby (Bolingbrook): Hidden Oaks Forest Preserve in Bolingbrook will host the annual Adult Fishing Derby from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16 in Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. This event is open to ages 16 and up. The cost to enter is $5. Visit reconnectwithnature.org/news-events/event-calendar/adult-fishing-derby-2026 for more information or to register.
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