5 Things to Do in Will County: Joliet Slammers, adult fishing derby & rooftop concert in Joliet this weekend

- Black Label Society (Joliet): Heavy metal rockers Black Label Society, featuring Zakk Wylde, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Visit pennentertainment.com/hollywood-joliet/entertainment for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Catch a Slammers game (Joliet): The Joliet Slammers take on Trois-Rivières Aigles at 6:35 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. Visit jolietslammers.com for tickets and more information.
- Rooftop Concert (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum will kick off its summer Roof Top Concert Series at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15 with South Side Exiles. Tickets start at $16. Visit jolietmuseum.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host Honky Tonk Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15 with the band Sixes & Sevens and pre-show line dancing. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Visit jamoslive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Adult Fishing Derby (Bolingbrook): Hidden Oaks Forest Preserve in Bolingbrook will host the annual Adult Fishing Derby from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16 in Hidden Lakes Trout Farm. This event is open to ages 16 and up. The cost to enter is $5. Visit reconnectwithnature.org/news-events/event-calendar/adult-fishing-derby-2026 for more information or to register.
The Scene