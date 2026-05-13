5 things to do in McHenry County: ‘Grease’ Sing-Along; Foreigner, Fleetwood Mac tribute concerts this weekend

- “Grease” Sing-Along (Crystal Lake): Sing along to the music from the hit musical film “Grease” at Raue Center for the Arts. The movie will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15. Admission is free. Come dressed as your favorite T-Bird or Pink Lady for a chance to win a Raising Cane’s gift basket. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Comedian Josh Wolf (McHenry): National touring comedian Josh Wolf will perform two shows, at 7 and 8:45 p.m., Friday, May 15 at The Vixen in McHenry. Tickets start at $29. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Stevie McVie (Woodstock): Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band Stevie McVie will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Woodstock Opera House. The band authentically recreates Fleetwood Mac’s live shows. Tickets start at $35. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information.
- Farm to Dinner Table (Crystal Lake): The Dole Mansion will host a farm-to-table dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The four-course dinner will be served family-style, featuring seasonal dishes made with ingredients from local producers. Visit thedole.org/events-list/farm-to-table-dining-experience for more information.
- R-Gang Motown Live (Port Barrington): R-Gang will perform the biggest hits of Motown at Broken Oar at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15. There is no cover for the Bands in the Barn music series this summer. Visit brokenoar.com/bands for more information.
The Scene