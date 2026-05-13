5 things to do in DeKalb County: Jazz In Progress concert, NatureFest, Genoa’s Market in the Park

- Michael W. Smith (DeKalb): Christian singer Michael W. Smith will bring his “Kingdom Come: A Night of Worship & Hits” tour to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15. Tickets start at $69. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Jazz In Progress After-Hours Concert (DeKalb): Jazz In Progress will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the DeKalb Public Library’s main lobby. This concert is free. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- NatureFest 2026 (Genoa): Explore Russell Woods Forest Preserve at NatureFest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. This free, family-friendly event will have a variety of nature-themed hands-on activities. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Market in the Park (Genoa): Genoa’s 3rd annual Market in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17 in Chamberlain Park. This craft and vendor show is free to attend. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- The History of the Beach Boys (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host a free informative program from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 14 that focuses on The Beach Boys’ career from 1962-1967. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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