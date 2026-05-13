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5 things to do in DeKalb County: Jazz In Progress concert, NatureFest, Genoa’s Market in the Park

Jazz in Progress

Jazz in Progress (Photo provided by Jay Monteiro )

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Michael W. Smith (DeKalb): Christian singer Michael W. Smith will bring his “Kingdom Come: A Night of Worship & Hits” tour to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15. Tickets start at $69. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
  2. Jazz In Progress After-Hours Concert (DeKalb): Jazz In Progress will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at the DeKalb Public Library’s main lobby. This concert is free. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  3. NatureFest 2026 (Genoa): Explore Russell Woods Forest Preserve at NatureFest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. This free, family-friendly event will have a variety of nature-themed hands-on activities. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  4. Market in the Park (Genoa): Genoa’s 3rd annual Market in the Park is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17 in Chamberlain Park. This craft and vendor show is free to attend. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  5. The History of the Beach Boys (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host a free informative program from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 14 that focuses on The Beach Boys’ career from 1962-1967. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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