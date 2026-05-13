5 Things to Do: Blooming Fest, Lilac Parade, Architectural tours and more this weekend

- Blooming Fest (West Chicago): West Chicago’s annual Blooming Fest is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in the city’s downtown area. Enjoy plant sales, live music, craft vendors and much more. Visit westchicago.org/blooming-fest for more information.
- Native Plant Sale (Wheaton): DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16. More than 170 types of native flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.
- Architectural Walking Tour (Wheaton): The DuPage County Historical Museum will host an architectural walking tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Learn more about downtown Wheaton’s history and architecture. Tour is roughly 1.5 miles long and takes around 1.5 hours. Visit dupagemuseum.org for more information.
- Lombard Lilac Parade/Festival (Lombard): The Lombard Lilac Festival Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, stepping off from Glenbard East High School. Stop by Lilacia Park for more Lilac Time events. Visit lombardlilacparade.com for more information.
- Sinfonietta Bel Canto (Downers Grove): Sinfonietta Bel Canto will celebrate America’s 250th with John Philip Sousa’s “El Capitan” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Downers Grove. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $8 for students. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
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