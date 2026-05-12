Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls to honor legendary drummer June 6

Josh Duffee and his orchestra perform at the 2023 Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

The fifth annual Bellson Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 6, to celebrate the legacy of Louie Bellson, the Rock Falls native who became a world-renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee.

Hosted by Rock Falls Tourism in collaboration with Bellson’s widow Francine Bellson and music director Josh Duffee, the festival will feature four bands performing music that honors Bellson’s legacy, along with styles ranging from Latin and classic rock to West Coast swing, Chicago electric blues, funk, soul, jazz and rhythm and blues.

Performances will take place from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the RB&W District Amphitheater in Rock Falls.

Band schedule

1-2:30 p.m.: Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters, which will feature music composed and arranged by Bellson, along with songs recorded by Bellson during his career in a small-group setting.

3–4:30 pm: Crooked Cactus Band, which will play a mix of Latin and classic rock.

5–6:30 p.m.: John Resch & Doggin’ Out performing original songs and covers of West Coast swing and Chicago electric blues.

7-8:30 p.m.: Rare Element, a band with a strong reputation for its high-intensity, live shows featuring funk music combining the elements of soul, jazz and R&B.

The Bellson Music Fest will kick off with a drum clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. The clinic will be conducted by Duffee and will offer an incredible experience for drummers and music lovers. Known for his deep connection to jazz history, Duffee studied closely with Bellson and other influential drummers from the 1910s and 1920s.

The drum clinic and concert are free to attend. Food vendors will also be available on site.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Centennial Auditorium, 19 E. Miller Road, Sterling.