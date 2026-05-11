Stage Coach Players ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ starts May 14 in DeKalb

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the drama play “A Streetcar Named Desire,” May 14.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is based on the 1947 play of the same written by Tennessee Williams. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Meg McGarry, who is making her Stage Coach directorial debut.

“Tennessee Williams wrote what he knew, and he knew tragedy, pain and courage through trial,” McGarry said in a news release. “He himself spoke of being a bystander, a witness to the oppression of women societally.”

“A Streetcar Named Desire” tells the story of Blanche DuBois, a fragile Southern belle visiting her sister, Stella, after losing the family home. Blanche attempts to maintain a refined and gentile image while her aggressive and blunt brother-in-law, Stanley, digs into her past and resents her pretensions. Stella finds herself placed between her sister and husband as tensions rise.

The cast includes Heidi Swarthout as Blanche, RJ Cecott as Stanley, Dani Hoske as Stella and Kevin Loeper as Mitch. The rest of the cast features Jessica Falco, Galen Malick, Dexter Molitor, Devon Ortiz, Monique Smith and Kara Wilkins.

“Rigid ideals about sexuality and gender benefit no one. Nor do outdated power structures that oppress vulnerable people,” Swarthout said in the release.

“Stanley truly loves Stella. But his old school ways of handling situations in their relationship over-shines the love more often than not,” Cecott said in the release.

Performances for “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be at 7:30 p.m. May 14 through May 16 and May 22 and 23 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. May 17 and 24.

“What I love, is that Meg has given me the freedom to find my Stanley, with our interpretations in our production,” Cecott said in the release. “I want to give the audience a different lens to see him in – good or bad, up to them.”

“For someone famously quoted for eight decades as saying, ‘I have always depended on the kindness of strangers,’ Blanche is actually incredibly self-reliant,” Swarthout said in the release “She is very strong in spirit, especially considering her many traumas.”

Tickets cost $17 and $15 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger. To buy tickets, call 815-758-1940 or visit stagecoachplayers.com. The Stage Coach Theatre box office opens May 10.