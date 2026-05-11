Explore St. Charles by bike and foot this summer

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced a brand-new campaign that highlights biking and walking in St. Charles, and how residents and visitors can explore the city.

A page on the St. Charles Business Alliance’s website highlights an array of biking and walking resources, including rules and regulations, popular trails, upcoming events and more.

To make parking bikes easier, all St. Charles bike racks located downtown will be added to the free Travel St. Charles App. This app also provides resources on dining, shopping and upcoming events taking place in St. Charles.

Everyone is encouraged to bike to the season’s first STC Live! performance on the 1st Street Plaza on June 3. Leslie Hunt, the owner of Hunt House Creative Arts Center and top 10 female contestant on Season 6 of “American Idol,” will be performing live from 6–7:30 p.m.

Limited-edition St. Charles Business Alliance bike bells will be handed out to those in attendance, as well as information and activities from various community partners who will be onsite.

“We are so fortunate to be in a community that offers so many resources to bikers and those looking to explore the trails,” Jenna Sawicki, St. Charles Business Alliance executive director, said in a news release. “From our beautiful parks to the amazing trails that you can find throughout St. Charles, there is something for everyone – no matter the ability level.”

To find more information and to follow this campaign, visit stcalliance.org/biking and follow @stcalliance and @travelstcharles on Facebook and Instagram. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.