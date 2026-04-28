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5 Things to Do: Sterling Main Street Car Show, Costas Colectivo performs in Dixon and more this weekend

Chris Dulaney stands next to his '39 Henney Ambulance. Sterling Main Street's 12th Annual Car Show took place at the Sterling Marketplace on Sunday, May 4th, 2025.

Chris Dulaney stands next to his '39 Henney Ambulance. Sterling Main Street's 12th annual car show took place at the Sterling Marketplace on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Costas Colectivo (Dixon): Costas Colectivo will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Costas Colectivo is a salsa and Latin variety band blending the vibrant sounds of Afro-Cuban music, jazz and Latin American rhythms. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  2. Rock River Madness (Dixon): Rock River Madness, a community bicycle ride event, is Saturday, May 2. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club and Dixon Park District. Options are available for both road and trail rides, at 6, 10 and 13 miles. Visit discoverdixon.com/event/rock-river-madness-2 for more information.
  3. Sterling Main Street Car Show (Sterling): The annual car show returns from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Sterling Marketplace. Enjoy classic cars, custom rides and more. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
  4. Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market grows in size on Saturday, May 2, as it expands outdoors into the Sterling Marketplace. The market is from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and list of vendors.
  5. Open Mic Night (Sterling): The Rusty Fox Ale House will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30. There will also be Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Visit rustyfoxalehouse.com for more information.
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