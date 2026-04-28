5 Things to Do: Sterling Main Street Car Show, Costas Colectivo performs in Dixon and more this weekend

- Costas Colectivo (Dixon): Costas Colectivo will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Costas Colectivo is a salsa and Latin variety band blending the vibrant sounds of Afro-Cuban music, jazz and Latin American rhythms. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Rock River Madness (Dixon): Rock River Madness, a community bicycle ride event, is Saturday, May 2. The event is a fundraiser for the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club and Dixon Park District. Options are available for both road and trail rides, at 6, 10 and 13 miles. Visit discoverdixon.com/event/rock-river-madness-2 for more information.
- Sterling Main Street Car Show (Sterling): The annual car show returns from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Sterling Marketplace. Enjoy classic cars, custom rides and more. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market grows in size on Saturday, May 2, as it expands outdoors into the Sterling Marketplace. The market is from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and list of vendors.
- Open Mic Night (Sterling): The Rusty Fox Ale House will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30. There will also be Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Visit rustyfoxalehouse.com for more information.
The Scene