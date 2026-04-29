5 Things to Do: Morel Fest & Burger Bash, Whiskey Dinner, Sip ‘N’ Sip in Utica this weekend

- Midwest Morel Fest & Burger Bash (Ottawa): The Tom Naumann Memorial Midwest Morel Fest & Burger Bash is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at Washington Park along Jackson Street. The Burger Bash kicks off at noon. The festival features a large Botanical Market and Morel Market, as well as Morel University and a guided mushroom hunt. For more information, go to visitottawail.com.
- Spring Dance (Ottawa): Enjoy an afternoon of dancing with music from the Yorkville Big Band from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at Rivers Edge Event Center. This event is organized by Ottawa City Recreation. This event is free and all ages are welcome. Visit the Ottawa Recreation page on Facebook for more information.
- Whiskey Dinner (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will host a Whiskey Dinner with Mississippi River Distilling from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 1. Guests will enjoy a four course meal, each dish infused and paired with Mississippi River Distillery ft. Cody Road Whiskey. Tickets are $95 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
- Sip ‘N’ Snip (Utica): August Hill Winery and Just Animals Shelter presents this dog-friendly block party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2 on Mill Street. The event features dog-friendly fun, wine, food, music, games and much more, and will support Just Animals Shelter’s spay/neuter program. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information.
- Kentucky Derby Party (Marseilles): Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub in Marseilles will host a Derby Party from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The event will feature food, drinks and a hat contest at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the winner. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
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