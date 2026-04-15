5 Things to Do: Wheaton Superhero Fun Run, Champion of Trees 10K,

- Superhero 3K Fun Run (Wheaton): Wheaton Park District’s Superhero 3K Fun Run is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Sensory Garden Playground. Participants are encouraged to wear superhero costumes. Enjoy music, character meet and greets and more fun after the race, which is open to all ages and abilities. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for more information.
- Champion of Trees 10K (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host a USATF-certified 10K course that winds through the arboretum’s woodlands, prairies and the renowned global tree collections. The race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 18. The entry fee also includes a post-race party and beer. Visit mortonarb.org for more information or to register.
- “A Noteworthy Crime” at the Dinner Detective (Lisle): The Dinner Detective is an interactive true crime mystery show set in the present day and based on real cold cases. This event is at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Hyatt Regency Lisle-Naperville. Tickets are $73.95, which include dinner and the show. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Private Lives” (Naperville): Brightside Theatre in Naperville presents Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” a comedy, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 17-18 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at North Central College’s Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall. Visit brightsidetheatre.com/private-lives for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Copley Comedy Series (Aurora): Comedians Vince Maranto, Steven Haas and host Tim Benker will take the stage at Paramount’s Copley Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $22 and there is no drink minimum. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
The Scene