5 Things to Do: All-girl Beatles tribute concert in Dixon, live comedy in Sterling this weekend

- Penny Lane – The Ultimate All-Girls Beatles Tribute Band (Dixon): This Nashville-based Beatles cover band features four female musicians who will perform faithful arrangements of the Beatles’ timeless music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. Tickets start at $24. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Stand Up Comedy & Retro Comedy Game Show (Sterling): The Sterling American Legion will host an evening of fun and laughter beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4. The evening includes stand up comedy from Daryl Moon, followed by a retro-style comedy game show, The Screwed Game, hosted by Bink Winkelton. Tickets are $10. Visit the American Legion’s Facebook page for more information.
- Spilt Milk Comedy (Sterling): The Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar in Sterling presents four comedians from Spilt Milk Comedy for a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Visit The Rusty Fox on Facebook for more information.
- Opening Reception for Black & White PLUS exhibit (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 3, for Black & White PLUS, a photography exhibit from Sauk Valley artists. Guests can mingle with the artists, enjoy a beverage and take in the original artwork. Visit nextpictureshow.org for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
The Scene