Young Hearts: Rod Stewart Tribute comes to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Young Hearts: Rod Stewart Tribute, starring internationally acclaimed performer Doug Varty, will hit the stage at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Young Hearts: Rod Stewart Tribute, starring internationally acclaimed performer Doug Varty, will hit the stage at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1.

According to a news release from Raue Center, Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide and a remarkable career spanning six decades. His distinctive raspy voice, magnetic charisma, and iconic hits — including “Forever Young,” “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” — have left an indelible mark on generations.

Varty has toured internationally and shared stages with rock legends such as John Mellencamp, The Beach Boys, Bob Seger and Tina Turner. Known for his soulful vocals, unmistakable charm and warm, engaging stage presence, he brings the essence of Rod Stewart to life with authenticity and electrifying energy, the release stated.

Audiences can expect a powerful, nostalgic, and high-energy evening that honors one of music’s most beloved performers.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.