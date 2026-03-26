Edgar Allen Speakeasy coming to Raue Center for the Arts April 9-10

The Starline Factory in Harvard will host an Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy event June 6-7, 2025. (Image provided by Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy)

Step into the chilling world of acclaimed writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake this spring.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, which is for adults 21 and over, is Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10. Entry times are 6, 8 and 10 p.m., and each experience lasts 90 minutes.

The event is dedicated to the haunting stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Historians will recreate four of Poe’s most famous tales.

As you delve into these macabre stories, savor four expertly crafted cocktails, each paired to enhance the haunting atmosphere of the story it accompanies in this immersive event.

A macabre mixologist will be crafting paired drinks for a four-part cocktail experience.

Tickets are $55 and a limited amount will be sold.

Visit rauecenter.org for more information.