5 Things to Do: Spring Hike & Dine Experience, Comedy Night at Starved Rock Lodge

- Spring Hike & Dine Experience (Tonica): Camp Aramoni in Tonica will host the Spring Hike & Dine Experience from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 28. This event includes delicious food, upscale drink pairings, gorgeous hiking trails and live acoustic music by Josh Rinehart. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit camparamoni.com.
- Comedy Night with Pat Bolduc (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge’s Comedy Night with Pat Bolduc is from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, March 27. Bolduc performs at clubs across the Chicago area and is the producer of Tight Ship Comedy. Tickets cost $50. For information or to buy tickets, visit starvedrocklodge.com.
- Sing-Along Brunch (Ottawa): Berta’s Tap in Ottawa is hosting a Sing-Along Brunch at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29. For information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
- Strawdog Band (Ottawa): Strawdog Band will perform modern country and classic rock at Shakers in Ottawa at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. For information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
- Glow-in-the-Dark Indoor Egg Hunt (Oglesby): The Oglesby Public Library will host this free event, which is open to the community, at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30. For information, visit oglesbylibrary.org.
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