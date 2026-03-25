5 Things to Do: ‘Riverdance 30,′ Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Cantigny

- Riverdance 30 — The New Generation (Aurora): The international Irish dance phenomenon celebrates three decades at the Paramount Theatre from March 27–29. This refreshed production features new choreography, lighting and “The New Generation” of performers. There are multiple performances throughout the weekend, including a matinee on Sunday. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch (Wheaton): Cantigny Park will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29. The egg hunt is an open house event, and families can arrive when they wish with their Easter baskets. Spring crafts and photos with the bunny will be available. Parking is $16 per car. A buffet brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Le Jardin and reservations are not required. Visit cantigny.org for more information.
- Civic Orchestra of Chicago (Naperville): The Civic Orchestra of Chicago will present a free concert featuring Aaron Copland’s Third Symphony at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29 at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. Reserved free tickets are required. For more information or to reserve your free tickets, click here.
- “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940″ (Aurora): Riverfront Playhouse in Aurora presents “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” which opens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 and runs on select nights through April 12. Visit riverfrontplayhouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt (Lisle): This egg hunt is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Woodglenn Park in Lisle. Kids 10-14 will bring their own flashlights and baskets and hunt for eggs filled with candy. The cost is $12 for residents and $17 for nonresidents. Visit lisleparkdistrict.org for more information. Registration is required by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
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