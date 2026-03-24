5 Things to Do: Dixon Municipal Band spring concert, Easter events in the Sauk Valley this weekend

- Dixon Municipal Band Spring Concert (Dixon): Celebrate the new season with this concert from the Dixon Municipal Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. The concert will feature guest artist Tom Scott, a composer, arranger, producer, music director, saxophonist and educator who has won 3 Grammy Awards. This concert is free. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information and to reserve tickets.
- Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool (Sterling): The Sterling–Rock Falls YMCA will host an egg hunt in the pool from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 27. Open swim begins at 6:30 p.m. after the hunts, which are broken down by age group. Snacks and activities will be available on land. The cost is $5 per family for YMCA members and $10 per family for nonmembers. Visit the YMCA’s Facebook page for more information.
- Easter Egg Hunt (Rock Falls): The Coloma Township Park District will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 28, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Registration begins at noon for all age groups at Larson Shelter, and the hunt kicks off for the youngest ages at 1 p.m. This is a free event. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit sterlingmainstreet.org/events for more information.
- The Oxymorons (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left’s new improv troupe, the Oxymorons, will make their debut performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon. General admission tickets are $10. Visit dixonstageleft.org/tickets for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene