5 Things to Do: Whiskey tasting at Morton Arboretum, DuPage Comic Con this weekend

- Winter Whiskey Tasting (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host two whiskey tasting events at the Firefly Pavilion from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Spend the evening sampling whiskeys and listening to live music. Concessions will be available for purchase. Six-ounce snifter glasses are included in the $60 ticket. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- DuPage Comic Con (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton will host more than 150 vendors and artists at the DuPage Comic Con, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets are $10. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- 29th Annual All Sports Car Swap Meet (Wheaton): Also at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, car enthusiasts can browse rare parts and accessories from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Click here for more information.
- St. Patrick’s Day Brunch at Drury Lane (Oak Brook): Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace will host a themed brunch with Irish music and traditional flavors like soda bread and smoked salmon, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The restaurant will also host Celtic Whispers Afternoon Tea from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Enjoy a specialized storytelling tea, where guests are guided through an afternoon of Irish folklore and Celtic magic. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- An Evening of Comedy Starring WGN’s Very Own (Downers Grove): WGN-TV personalities Ana Belaval and Mike Toomey will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Tickets are $34.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
