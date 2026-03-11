Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Whiskey tasting at Morton Arboretum, DuPage Comic Con this weekend

People look through comics as the art of Beth Zwolski Tobias “The Chalk Girl” looks over them during the DuPage Comic Con Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Ill.

People look through comics as the art of Beth Zwolski Tobias “The Chalk Girl” looks over them during the DuPage Comic Con Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Ill. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Winter Whiskey Tasting (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host two whiskey tasting events at the Firefly Pavilion from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Spend the evening sampling whiskeys and listening to live music. Concessions will be available for purchase. Six-ounce snifter glasses are included in the $60 ticket. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. DuPage Comic Con (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton will host more than 150 vendors and artists at the DuPage Comic Con, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets are $10. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. 29th Annual All Sports Car Swap Meet (Wheaton): Also at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, car enthusiasts can browse rare parts and accessories from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Click here for more information.
  4. St. Patrick’s Day Brunch at Drury Lane (Oak Brook): Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace will host a themed brunch with Irish music and traditional flavors like soda bread and smoked salmon, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The restaurant will also host Celtic Whispers Afternoon Tea from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Enjoy a specialized storytelling tea, where guests are guided through an afternoon of Irish folklore and Celtic magic. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. An Evening of Comedy Starring WGN’s Very Own (Downers Grove): WGN-TV personalities Ana Belaval and Mike Toomey will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Tickets are $34.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The SceneEntertainmentDuPage CountyCook County5 Things to DoThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines