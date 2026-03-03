Sawyer Brown, Lonestar to headline Bureau County Fair concert this summer

The sun sets over the Trace Adkins concert on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at the Bureau County Fair in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Fair announced that country bands Sawyer Brown and Lonestar will headline the annual fair this summer.

The fair is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27, on the county fairgrounds in Princeton.

Early in their career, Sawyer Brown toured extensively throughout the country as an opening act for Kenny Rogers. The band first gained national attention in 1984 after winning the television talent competition “Star Search,” a show similar to “The Voice” or “American Idol.”

Sawyer Brown is known for its live performances and many hits throughout the 1980s and ’90s, including “Step That Step,” “Some Girls Do” and “The Race Is On.”

Joining them at the fair will be Lonestar, a country band that rose in popularity in the mid-1990s before becoming one of country music’s most successful crossover groups.

Lonestar is best known for its hit song “Amazed,” the Bureau County Fair said in a news release. The song spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the country charts and also topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The band also wrote popular country singles with “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Everything’s Changed” and “What About Now.”

The Bureau County Fair’s country concert typically is among the fair’s biggest attractions. Fair officials are expected to announce ticket information and showtimes at a later date.