5 things to do in DeKalb County: Boo’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour, Dinosaur World Live this weekend

- Boo’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour (DeKalb): Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the haunted Egyptian Theatre in this after-dark tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, at the historic downtown DeKalb theater. Tickets cost $40. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Jack Benny: An Illinois Original” (DeKalb): Film historian Annette Bochenek will present a “Hometowns to Hollywood” tribute to Jack Benny, as she discusses his career, legacy and early years in Waukegan, in a multimedia presentation at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the DeKalb Public Library. Visit dkpl.org for more information. This free event is for adults.
- “The Birthday Club” (Sandwich): Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Birthday Club” at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The show is about five women who get together for their birthdays, each with their own story, to drink, celebrate, commiserate and support each other. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.
- Faranda’s Fish Fry Fundraiser (DeKalb): The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s hosts fish fry fundraisers from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Easter. Guests can choose from 10 entrees with five side choices. Entrees come with soup, salad and dessert stations. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to local nonprofits. Visit farandas.com for more information.
- Dinosaur World Live (DeKalb): Enjoy the interactive Dinosaur World Live performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Egyptian Theatre. Discover a prehistoric world of astonishing dinosaurs in this exciting experience. Ticket prices start at $30 for children and $40.50 for adults. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene