5 things to do in DeKalb County: ABBA tribute concert, the musical ‘Gypsy’ and more this weekend

- Dancing Queen – An ABBA Tribute (Sandwich): Dance along to your favorite tunes from ABBA, like “Dancing Queen,” “Mama Mia” and more at this tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Tickets start at $39. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Stage Coach Players “Gypsy” (DeKalb): The musical “Gypsy” will conclude this weekend at Stage Coach Players. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Fatty’s Craft Beer & Whiskey Expo (DeKalb): Fatty’s Pub & Grille will host a Craft Beer & Whiskey Expo from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Enjoy samples of 40 beers and whisky from several distilleries. Click here for more information.
- Lounge Lizard Party (Genoa): The Warehouse in Park in Genoa will host its Lounge Lizard Party featuring Clifford Tartaglia, The Rod Stewart Experience, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Enjoy cocktails while listening to the music. Click here for more information.
- Windy City Pro Wrestling’s Barb City Beatdown (DeKalb): Windy City Pro Wrestling’s Barb City Beatdown is from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at the DeKalb Sports & Recreation Center. Several wrestlers are expected to appear. Click here for more information and a lineup of events.
The Scene