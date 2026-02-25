5 Things to Do: Dining in the Dark at Morton Arboretum, Elmhurst Jazz Festival this weekend in DuPage County

- 59th Annual Jazz Festival (Elmhurst): The Elmhurst University Jazz Festival returns this weekend. Enjoy performances from a variety of bands and musicians. Performances begin Thursday, Feb. 26 and run through Sunday, March 1. Some events can be live-streamed. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Unnecessary Farce” (Glen Ellyn): It’s the last weekend of performances of the comedy “Unnecessary Farce” at the Playhouse Theatre of the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28 and the final show is at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Dining in the Dark (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host Dining in the Dark, where diners will eat while blindfolded. The menu features a seasonal appetizer, pasta or grain dish, meat or vegetarian entree with winter flavors and a dessert. Two seatings are available each evening on Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28. Tickets are $80 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Winter Wine & Cheese Walk (Wheaton): Visit participating downtown Wheaton businesses and enjoy 15 samples of wines and unlimited artisan cheeses. The event is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Tickets are $40 per person. Click here for more information.
- Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert (Wheaton): Wheaton College’s Symphony Orchestra will perform their winter concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 in Edman Memorial Chapel, at 401 E. Franklin St. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
