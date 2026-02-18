5 Things to Do: Comedian Chris Kattan in Streator, Mega Hike at Starved Rock this weekend

- Comedian Chris Kattan (Streator): “Saturday Night Live” legend Chris Kattan will be at the 122 Club in Streator at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. General admission tickets start at $40. Click here for more information or to puchase tickets.
- Gambling, Prohibition, & The Mob in LaSalle County (North Utica): The LaSalle County Historical Society will present a program about the history of gambling, prohibition and the mob’s connection to the area at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. The cost is $20 per person, which includes a special cocktail. Click here for more information.
- Mega Hike at Starved Rock State Park: Enjoy an all-day adventure exploring Starved Rock State Park Sunday, Feb. 22. The hike begins at 8:30 p.m. from Starved Rock Lodge. There is a 1 p.m. lunch break and hikers will to be back at the Lodge by 4 p.m. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
- Live music from Ava Easter (Princeton): Ava Easter will perform at The Grace Theatre at Festival 56 Sound Stage in Princeton at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. Easter is a folk/indie singer-songwriter, guitarist and ukuleleist from Metamora. Tickets are $15. Click here for more information.
- Art in the Park Workshop (Oglesby): Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center will host this event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 that introduces participants to the Zentangle Method, a relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. This program is free and registration is required. Click here for more information or to register.
The Scene